Rock Springs girls soccer sets sights on first state championship

Slowly but surely, Rock Springs has been building a girls soccer juggernaut in the southwest corner of the state. Two years after breaking through and winning a state quarterfinal game for the first time in program history on their way to a third-place finish, this year's Tigers are poised to finally claim that elusive state championship this weekend in Cheyenne.
Rock Springs lost two of its first three games -- 1-0 to 2019 champ Thunder Basin and 2-1 in overtime to Jackson -- before finding its groove. Since that 1-2 start, the Tigers have won 12 consecutive games, including victories over Natrona County (8-0) and Kelly Walsh (5-1) this past weekend to win the Class 4A West Regional for the fifth consecutive time.
"We were missing a few girls at the beginning of the year," Rock Springs junior Emily Taucher said, "but we knew we were better than that."
The Tigers didn't take long to prove that. They have allowed just four goals in their last 12 games, during which they have outscored their opponents 76-3 and senior goalkeeper Alex Moeller has posted nine shutouts.
Unlike in years past when Rock Springs relied on two or three proven goal scorers, the 2021 Tigers have multiple players with that ability.
"We’ve got five girls with double-digit goals and six girls with more than eight assists," head coach Stephen Pyer said. "Put the ball in the back of the net is pretty how much how I’m going to explain it to them this week."
It's something the Tigers have done better than any team in 4A this season, with juniors Taucher, Kylee Knudsen, Nova Moses, Karli Nelson and Brecken Hunsaker all with double-digit goals.
"They don’t need one girl to do everything," Pyer explained. "They can all join in and support each other."
That support comes from familiarity. The majority of this year's team grew up playing rec league and club soccer together. Now they just happen to be doing so on a bigger stage. A number of players were integral pieces on the 2019 team that was undefeated until losing to eventual state champion Thunder Basin in a shootout in the semifinals. The Tigers' quarterfinal victory against Cheyenne East, along with Kelly Walsh's victory against Laramie, marked the first time since 2009 a West Conference team had won a state quarterfinal game.
Rock Springs was hoping to build off that success last year before the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We had high hopes last year before the season got shut down," Pyer said. "But as soon as we got the go-ahead in June to start practicing we didn’t look back. They started clicking again and playing high-level soccer."
The Tigers' style of play is one of interchangeable parts as opposed to the "kick-and-chase" style that was prevalent for years for a number of West Conference teams. Consider it positionless soccer.
"In the offseason we stress technical ability where every girl should be able to shoot and pass and dribble in control," Pyer acknowledged. "You can see that with our outside backs and our stopper (where) they don’t just look to boot, they look to possess and create a smart play.
"And they’re always one step ahead (of their opponent) because they always know where their teammates are going to be."
The Tigers' path to a state title begins Thursday against East Conference No. 4 seed Cheyenne East. A win there would put them in the semifinals against the winner of the Cheyenne Central-Jackson game. A potential matchup against undefeated Thunder Basin could be for the state championship.
Pyer knows his team has the potential to win it all, but that doesn't mean the Tigers are looking too far ahead.
"If a team comes out and plays physical we just can’t get out of our heads," he said. "As long as we understand that we have the firepower and the technical ability and the tactical understanding to finish out a game we'll be fine. If they do their individual jobs then they can have success."
In other words, the Tigers just need to continue playing the way they have been all season.
