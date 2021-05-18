Rock Springs girls soccer sets sights on first state championship

"In the offseason we stress technical ability where every girl should be able to shoot and pass and dribble in control," Pyer acknowledged. "You can see that with our outside backs and our stopper (where) they don’t just look to boot, they look to possess and create a smart play.

"And they’re always one step ahead (of their opponent) because they always know where their teammates are going to be."

The Tigers' path to a state title begins Thursday against East Conference No. 4 seed Cheyenne East. A win there would put them in the semifinals against the winner of the Cheyenne Central-Jackson game. A potential matchup against undefeated Thunder Basin could be for the state championship.

Pyer knows his team has the potential to win it all, but that doesn't mean the Tigers are looking too far ahead.

"If a team comes out and plays physical we just can’t get out of our heads," he said. "As long as we understand that we have the firepower and the technical ability and the tactical understanding to finish out a game we'll be fine. If they do their individual jobs then they can have success."

In other words, the Tigers just need to continue playing the way they have been all season.

