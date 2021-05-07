Rock Springs girls soccer shuts out Natrona County in 4A West meeting

Rock Springs doubled its lead 3 minutes later when Kylee Knudsen gathered in a pass and blasted one in from 20 yards out.

Olivia Politi made it 3-0 in the 22nd minute and Knudsen added her second goal of the half on a free kick from about 30 yards out in the 31st.

Trumbull, who led 4A with 101 saves entering the game, did her part to keep the Fillies in contention. She had 11 of her 19 saves in the first half, including three consecutive stops from close distance after the Tigers crowded the box on a corner kick.

Things settled down for Natrona County in the second half, even though Rock Springs still had a 9-1 advantage on shots on goal.

“I thought we turned things around in the second half,” Natrona County head coach Lydia Bell said. “We were finally able to string some combination passes together and our off-ball movement was a lot better.

“I was really proud of the way the girls kept fighting fin the second half.”

Rock Springs notched the only score of the second half when Corallee Weinreich gathered in a pass in the box, fought off a Natrona County defender and was able to sneak one past Trumbull in the 48th minute.