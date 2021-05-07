Rock Springs girls soccer shuts out Natrona County in 4A West meeting

Already short on numbers, things didn’t get any easier for the Natrona County girls soccer team Friday. With the Fillies, who had to cancel Monday’s scheduled game against Cody because of illness and injuries, still recovering, the last thing they needed was a visit from Rock Springs.
The Tigers, who haven’t lost since a 2-1 overtime loss at Jackson on March 27, controlled the action almost from the start Friday, winning their ninth consecutive game with a 5-0 shutout of the Fillies.
“I thought we did a really good job with our off-ball movement and playing as a team,” Rock Springs head coach Stephen Pyer said. “We read what NC was doing defensively and that allowed us to create plays.”
After Natrona County senior goalkeeper Hannah Trumbull turned aside a handful of Rock Springs’ chances, the Fillies nearly broke through when Kylan Campbell got behind the defense and centered a pass to a charging Reese Potter. The senior’s shot was on target, but Rock Springs keeper Alex Moeller made a diving save to thwart the Fillies.
After that, it was all Rock Springs.
Karli Nelson got things started for the Tigers (10-2-0, 10-1-0 Class 4A West) when she was on the receiving end of a perfect through ball from Emily Taucher. Taucher held off a Natrona County defender for possession, turned to go upfield and pointed to where she wanted Nelson to go. Nelson obliged and Taucher’s pass hit her in stride. Nelson’s blast from 15 yards out eluded Trumbull into the upper left for the 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.
Rock Springs doubled its lead 3 minutes later when Kylee Knudsen gathered in a pass and blasted one in from 20 yards out.
Olivia Politi made it 3-0 in the 22nd minute and Knudsen added her second goal of the half on a free kick from about 30 yards out in the 31st.
Trumbull, who led 4A with 101 saves entering the game, did her part to keep the Fillies in contention. She had 11 of her 19 saves in the first half, including three consecutive stops from close distance after the Tigers crowded the box on a corner kick.
Things settled down for Natrona County in the second half, even though Rock Springs still had a 9-1 advantage on shots on goal.
“I thought we turned things around in the second half,” Natrona County head coach Lydia Bell said. “We were finally able to string some combination passes together and our off-ball movement was a lot better.
“I was really proud of the way the girls kept fighting fin the second half.”
Rock Springs notched the only score of the second half when Corallee Weinreich gathered in a pass in the box, fought off a Natrona County defender and was able to sneak one past Trumbull in the 48th minute.
Already with a big halftime lead, the Tigers were able to move some players around while still keeping the Fillies off the scoreboard. According to Pyer, it was a perfect way for his team to start the final weekend of the regular season.
“We were comfortable at the half with our lead,” he admitted. “So we were able to try some things in the second half and I was able to get some of our younger players in. It was a good win.”
Natrona County closes its regular season Saturday when it hosts Green River for Senior Day. Rock Springs will head across town to take on Kelly Walsh.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity