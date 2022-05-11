 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL SPORTS

3-time Olympian Leah Amico to hold softball clinic in Casper on Saturday

The Leah Amico Softball Clinic will be held this Saturday at the North Casper Fields. Kids in grades 3-5 will be on the field from 9 a.m. to noon, with kids in grades 6-8 participating from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic costs $30 per participant and kids need to bring their own gloves and bats.

Amico was a three-time All-American and a three-time national champion at the University of Arizona. She also won three Olympic gold medals competing for the United States and was elected to the National Softball Hall of Fame in 2009.

For more information, contact Randy Larson at 307-262-7260.

