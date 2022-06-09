 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL

Cheyenne Central's Brogan Allen is state's first Gatorade softball player of the year

Cheyenne Central

Cheyenne Central

Cheyenne Central senior Brogan Allen was recognized as the the state's Gatorade Softball Player of the Year on Thursday. Allen is the first winner from Wyoming, which officially sanctioned the sport just last year.

Allen played third base, shortstop and pitcher for the Indians (19-9), who advanced to the state championship game last month before losing to Thunder Basin. For the season, Allen hit .533 with a state-best 10 home runs and 43 runs batted in. She also scored 39 runs, had a .625 on-base percentage and a 1.111 slugging percentage.

Brogan will continue her softball career at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana.

