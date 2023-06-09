Gillette's Avery Gray was selected as the Wyoming Gatorade Softball Player of the Year on Friday.

The junior was a force on the mound and at the plate for the Camels this season in leading Gillette (20-9) to a third-place finish at the state tournament last month.

Gray had a .707 batting average (70-of-99) with four home runs and 72 runs batted in. On the bump, the right-hander went 10-4 with a 2.99 earned run average and finished with 164 strikeouts in 84.1 innings pitched.

Gray is the state's second Gatorade winner in the sport following the selection of Cheyenne Central's Brogan Allen last year.