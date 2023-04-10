Monday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne Central
Tuesday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East
Class 4A West
Kelly Walsh vs Natrona County
Thursday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne South at Wheatland
Class 4A West
Green River at Rock Springs
Friday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin
Cheyenne Central at Gillette
Wheatland at Laramie
Class 4A West
Cody at Natrona County
Worland at Kelly Walsh
Saturday
Class 4A East
Cheyenne East at Gillette
Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin
Class 4A West
Cody at Kelly Walsh
Worland at Natrona County