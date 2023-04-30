Saturday
Class 4A West
Kelly Walsh 19, Worland 1 (conference game)
Kelly Walsh 9, Worland 5
Cody 7, Natrona County 4 (conference game)
Natrona County 13, Cody 5
The Kelly Walsh softball team extended its winning streak to eight games with road victories over Green River on Monday and Rock Springs on Tuesday.
The Natrona County softball team opened the weekend with an impressive Class 4A West Conference victory at Worland on Friday before dropping a…
The Natrona County softball team's week got off to a tough start as the Fillies dropped two Class 4A West road games at Rock Springs and Green River.
The Kelly Walsh softball team's eight-game winning streak came to an end Friday when Cody scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning for a…
Kynlee Griffith pitches a one-hitter and Ashlynn Attaway drives in four runs to lead the Trojans over the Tigers.
