The Kelly Walsh and Natrona County softball teams were scheduled to finally play their first games of the season Tuesday, but those games have been put on hold because of the infield conditions at Crossroads Park.

The KW and NC activities directors made the call Monday afternoon after discovering there were still several wet spots in the infield.

So instead of opening their seasons against each other, both the Trojans and Fillies will host games on Wednesday and Thursday against Class 4A West Conference opponents Cody and Worland. On Wednesday, NC will host Worland and KW will host Cody beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Crossroads Park. NC and KW will switch opponents Thursday, with games scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

Cody and Worland were scheduled to play in Casper this weekend, but with rain in the forecast both Friday and Saturday the determination was made to reschedule for earlier in the week.