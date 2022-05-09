Kelly Walsh, Natrona County softball meet in regular-season finale Tuesday

The Kelly Walsh and Natrona County softball teams will be looking to gain some momentum heading into next weekend's state tournament when they face off Tuesday at Crossroads Park. The doubleheader, which begins at 3:30 p.m., is the final regular-season games for both the Trojans and the Fillies.

Kelly Walsh (12-8, 5-4 West) is coming off a 19-0 shutout of Worland on Saturday. Prior to that, though, the Trojans had lost five of six games to fall out of first place in the conference race.

Natrona County (8-13, 2-6) rolled to two victories over winless Worland on Friday but dropped two conference games to Cody on Saturday.

The Trojans are 3-0 against the Fillies this season and 7-0 the past two years.

