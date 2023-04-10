Nearly one month after the Kelly Walsh and Natrona County softball teams were scheduled to start the season, the Trojans and Fillies are finally set to play their season openers. Fittingly, they'll face each other.

NC hosts KW on Tuesday at Crossroads Park in a single game beginning at 5:30 p.m. They were scheduled to play a week ago but Mother Nature had other plans, dropping a record 27.6 inches of snow on Casper last Tuesday.

Despite holding the majority of their practices in the gym rather than on the field, both the Trojans and Fillies are ready to get their seasons started.

"I think we've had more time to prepare for game-time situations," Kelly Walsh head coach Claire Smith said last week, "but I'm excited to see how we react when we finally get on the field."

Natrona County head coach Rick Robinson agreed with Smith.

"We're still a really young team," he said, "but I think we'll be ready."

The youthful Fillies have their work cut out for them against the Trojans, who have dominated the rivalry since the sport was first sanctioned by the Wyoming High School Activities Association two years ago. Kelly Walsh leads the all-time series 9-0, including a 5-0 mark last year.

Unlike Natrona County, the Trojans have a veteran lineup that added even more experience since last season when they finished 15-10 overall and 6-4 in Class 4A West action last year.

Kelly Walsh returns seniors Olivia Smith, Sophia Wood and Bailey Owens; juniors Tavia Ossa, Cadence Kiser and Payton Scribner; and sophomores Kayla Clair and Therese Cruse. Wood was an all-state selection last year while Smith earned all-conference honors.

In addition, the Trojans welcome back senior Kynlee Griffith and added Ashlynn Attaway to the roster. Griffith, an all-state selection for KW two years ago, focused on playing travel ball in Colorado last year but will play her senior season with the Trojans. Attaway earned all-state honors as a freshman in 2021 playing for Natrona County.

Griffith and Wood are expected to give the Trojans one of the 1-2 pitching combinations in the state.

"It's always nice to have more pitchers," Claire Smith said.

Natrona County has just two seniors on its roster in Kendra Meyer, an all-conference honoree last season, and Payton Hans, but does return a number of players from last year's team. The list includes juniors Maggie Teague, Kylie O'Brien, Addie Hicks, Jaden Hartman and Randi Maulson; and sophomores Kyra Randolph, Aubrey Hurst and Ashlyn Hodge. Randolph was an all-state selection last year while Teague earned all-conference honors.

"We don't have a lot of seniors," Robinson noted, "but we do have some experienced players and we have some talented freshman that we want to mix in."

After West Conference foes Cody and Worland played a doubleheader over the weekend, Natrona County and Kelly Walsh will be the final softball teams in the state to take the field. Both the Fillies and the Trojans are scheduled to host Cody and Worland this weekend, although the forecast currently calls for rain on both Friday and Saturday.

For now, though, both teams plan on basking in Tuesday's sun -- temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s -- and finally getting their seasons started. After all, with the state tournament slated for May 25-27 in Gillette, they need to take advantage of every opportunity they can.