Mother Nature has not been kind to the Kelly Walsh and Natrona County prep sports teams this spring. And the record 26.7 inches of snow that fell Monday, with snow continuing to fall Tuesday in Casper, didn't help matters.

While the Natrona County and Kelly Walsh soccer teams have played four and three matches, respectively, they had matches canceled earlier this season because of the weather. This weekend's home matches against Star Valley and Jackson are still on the schedule, but there's a lot of snow on those fields.

The snow and cold have impacted the track & field seasons as well. The season-opening Glen Legler Early Bird Invite slated for March 18 at Natrona County was canceled as was Thursday's Kelly Walsh Invite. KW is scheduled to compete Friday at the Okie Blanchard Invite in Cheyenne; NC's next scheduled meet is April 14 in Rapid City, South Dakota.

But no teams have felt the brunt of this spring's weather like the Kelly Walsh and Natrona County softball teams. Three weeks into the season the Trojans and the Fillies have yet to play a game. And the latest snow storm not only postponed Tuesday's scheduled crosstown rivalry game but put this weekend's games at Rock Springs and Green River in jeopardy.

"The girls are getting frustrated," NC head coach Rick Robinson said Monday, adding that the Fillies have only been able to practice outside twice. "And even when we did get outside it was cold and windy."

"We knew it was going to be tough, but we are definitely disappointed with how things are going," admitted KW head coach Claire Smith.

Smith said the Trojans have "hit the field twice" and been able to practice on the turf at the KW soccer fields "a handful of times," but they have spent the majority of their practice time in the KW gym.

The Trojans and Fillies aren't alone in their despair. Of the six teams in the Class 4A West Conference, only Rock Springs and Green River have played a game -- a 20-19 Rock Springs victory on March 28. Cody and Worland were supposed to play Rock Springs and Green River over the weekend, but all four games were postponed.

Conversely, all 4A East teams have played at least three games, with Wheatland having played eight.

"These first few weeks have been rough," Smith said. "So our focus is going to be on the last four to five weeks.

"We're going to be ready," she added. "We've been working on our grades and our bodies and we've been able to focus a lot more on game situations."

Now the Trojans, and the Fillies, are just waiting to be in those situations.

"It's tough because we should have played nine games by now," Robinson said. "We've been able to do drill work and work on hitting and pitching inside (at the Mustangs Activities Complex) ... we just have to keep finding ways to keep the girls involved."

If this weekend's games in Rock Springs and Green River are postponed, the first time the Fillies and Trojans will take the field will be when they face off next Tuesday at Crossroads Park. The junior varsity game is scheduled for 4 p.m., with the first pitch of the varsity game slated for 5:30 p.m.

And, while the weather could once again take a turn for the worst, the long-range forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 50s with only a 3% chance of precipitation.