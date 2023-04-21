Kynlee Griffith and Ashlynn Attaway powered Kelly Walsh softball to a doubleheader sweep of Rock Springs on Friday at Crossroads Park in Casper.

In the opener, Griffith allowed just one hit while striking out 13 and Attaway was 4-for-4 with four runs batted in to lead the Trojans to the 10-0 shutout victory.

After Griffith struck out the side in the top of the first inning, Kelly Walsh scored five runs in the bottom of the frame, with Attaway and Olivia Smith both driving in runs. Attaway added an RBI single in the second, an RBI triple and punctuated the shutout victory with an RBI double in the fifth.

Smith was 2-for-2 and had two RBI for the Trojans, who finished with 15 stolen bases.

Rock Springs' only hit was a double by Kyndall Turnwall in the fourth.

In the nightcap, Griffith was 2-for-2 with two RBI and Attaway went 2-for-2 to cap a perfect day at the plate in the Trojans' 10-2 victory. Kelly Walsh had 17 stolen bases to finish with 32 in the two-game sweep. Sophia Wood allowed seven hits and struck out seven to get the win.

Griffith continued her dominance on the mound Saturday, striking out 14 and allowing just two hits in the Trojans' 13-3, five-inning victory over Green River. Griffith also went 3-for-4 with four RBI, driving in the game-deciding runs with a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth.

Smith was 3-for-3 with two RBI and Tavia Ossa went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Kelly Walsh improved to 5-2 overall, 3-1 in Class 4A West play.

***

Nine days after Natrona County rallied from a 9-0 deficit to beat Worland in extra innings, Green River turned the tables on the Fillies.

Green River trailed 5-3 entering the seventh inning, but the Wolves scored six runs, all with two outs, to rally for a 9-5 victory at Crossroads Park on Friday.

The Fillies scored four runs in the bottom of the third on RBIs from Ashlyn Hodge, Kendra Meyer, Randi Malson and Kylie O'Brien to build a 5-2 lead.

The Wolves got one back in the sixth and then stroked six consecutive singles in the seventh to take a 9-5 lead.

Hodge, Malson and O'Brien all went 2-for-3 and combined to drive in four runs.

Green River jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second game on its way to a 7-2 victory.

On Saturday, Rock Springs pounded out 19 hits in an 18-10 victory over the Fillies (1-4, 1-3 4A West).

Addi Hicks drove in two runs for NC.