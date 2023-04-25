The Kelly Walsh softball team extended its winning streak to eight games with road victories over Green River on Monday and Rock Springs on Tuesday.

The Trojans (8-1, 5-1 Class 4A West) powered their way to a 20-12 win over Green River with senior catcher Olivia Smith going 2-for-3 and driving in four runs. Kynlee Griffith, Ryleigh Kiser and Ashlynn Attaway all had three RBI and Cadence Kiser had two RBI as all 10 KW players drove in at least one run. Griffith also had her first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth inning.

Sophia Wood got the win despite giving up 21 hits.

Against Rock Springs, Griffith shut down the Tigers as she allowed just four hits and struck out 16 in a 4-0 victory.

Griffith, Smith, Allie Scribner and Kayla Clair each drove in a run.

The Trojans travel to Cody on Friday where they will attempt to avenge a season-opening loss to the undefeated Fillies.