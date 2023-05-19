The Kelly Walsh softball team is still playing.

The Trojans, who were forced to battle back through the loser's bracket after falling to Gillette in their opener on Thursday, beat Green River 12-1 and Cheyenne Central 6-5 Friday to set up a rematch with the Camels.

Gillette lost to Cheyenne East on Thursday night but rolled to a 12-1 victory over Cody to reach the final four. East and Thunder Basin played in the semifinals on Friday night.

Kelly Walsh (17-3) overwhelmed Green River to start the day, scoring three runs in both the first and second innings before blowing the game open with a 10-run fourth.

Kynlee Griffith got things started for KW with a two-run double in the bottom of the first and Sophia Wood followed with an RBI double and the Trojans never trailed.

Griffith was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with six runs batted in, including a two-run homer in the decisive fourth.

Wood got the win as she limited the Wolves to four hits over five innings, while walking just one and striking out six.

Against Central, the Trojans built a 5-1 lead through three innings and held off a late charge by the Indians.

Griffith starred at the plate and on the mound for KW. The senior was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs and had 10 strikeouts in seven innings to keep the Trojans' season alive.

This will be the second time KW and Gillette have met at this stage of the tournament. In 2021, the Camels knocked out the Trojans and went on to win the inaugural state championship.