The 2023 season had a familiar finish for the Kelly Walsh softball team.

After losing to Gillette in their opening game Thursday at the Wyoming State High School Softball Championships, the Trojans were forced to battle back through the loser's bracket.

Kelly Walsh defeated Green River and Cheyenne Central on Friday before its season ended with a 7-0 loss to the Camels late Friday. It was the second time in three seasons the Trojans (17-4) finished fourth. Both times they were knocked out by the host Camels.

Kelly Walsh was never able to get its offense on track in the loss to Gillette. KW did manage eight hits in the game but didn't have any extra-base knocks. Seniors Olivia Smith and Sophia Wood had two hits apiece for the Trojans.

Gillette scored all the runs it would need in the top of the third inning on a bunt single by Bayley Gray, who later scored on a wild pitch. The Camels added a run in the fourth and put the game out of reach on Alexis Alexander's three-run homer in the fifth.

Kynlee Griffith started the game on the mound for Kelly Walsh. The senior took the loss, allowing three hits and two runs with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Wood came on in relief and allowed six hits and five runs in 3.2 innings.

Jadeyn Snyder got the win on the mound for Gillette. The senior allowed eight hits and struck out seven in seven innings.

Unfortunately for the Camels their season came to an end Saturday morning with a 10-6 loss to Cheyenne East. The Thunderbirds face defending state champion Thunder Basin in the championship game later Saturday and will try to avenge a 9-7 loss to the Bolts in the semifinals.