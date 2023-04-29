The Kelly Walsh softball team's eight-game winning streak came to an end Friday when Cody scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning for an 8-7 Class 4A West Conference victory.

The Trojans rolled to an 8-1 victory over the Fillies before sweeping a doubleheader from Worland on Saturday.

In the opener against Cody, KW got two-run doubles from Kylee Griffith and Allie Scribner to tie the game at 5-all. Both teams scored two runs in the eighth before Cody won it on Violet Wollschlager's bases-loaded single.

The Trojans bounced back behind Sophia Wood, who allowed six hits and struck out 10 in five innings.

Against Worland, KW scored 10 runs in the top of the first and rolled to a 19-1 victory.

Cadence Kiser drove in three runs for the Trojans, who also got two RBI apiece from Griffith, Wood, Ashlynn Attaway, Olivia Smith, Bailey Owens and Kayla Clair. Wood had a home run and got the win, allowing just one hit and striking out nine.