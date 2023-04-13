Kelly Walsh bounced back from a tough opener to shut down Worland on Thursday at Crossroads Park in Casper.

Senior pitcher Kynlee Griffith, who took the loss in the Trojans' season-opening 14-2 loss to Cody the day before, struck out 10 batters and only allowed two runs in five innings in the Trojans' 12-2 Class 4A West victory over the Warriors.

Freshman Allie Scribner got things started for Kelly Walsh with a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the second inning. Chloe Dallman-Janski then drove in Scribner with a double.

The Trojans added three runs in the third and fourth innings and earned the 10-run mercy rule on back-to-back steals of home by Kayla Clair and Sophia Wood in the fifth. Both Clair and Wood hit triples before swiping home.

Bailey Owens was 2-for-2 with two RBI for Kelly Walsh.

The Trojans completed the sweep with a 9-0 non-conference victory in the nightcap. Wood drove in three runs and earned the shutout on the mound. Ashlynn Attaway and Olivia Smith both drove in two runs for KW.

CODY 20, NATRONA COUNTY 10

One day after spotting Worland a 9-0 lead before rallying for an 11-10 victory, NC fell behind Cody 10-0. The host Fillies battled back to cut the gap to 11-7 after four innings, but the visiting Fillies scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to put the game away.

Kendra Meyer went 4-for-5 with five RBI in the loss, with Kyra Randolph and Kylie O'Brien each driving in two runs.