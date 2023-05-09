Kelly Walsh used a balanced hitting attack and another strong pitching performance from Kynlee Griffith to rout rival Natrona County on Tuesday at Crossroads Park.

Allie Scribner got things started for the Trojans (15-2, 8-2 Class 4A West) with a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning. After Griffith struck out the side in the top of the second, Kelly Walsh added eight runs in the bottom of the frame on its way to a 13-1 victory.

Griffith (6-2) limited the Fillies to five singles and an unearned run while striking out five.

Scribner, Ashlynn Attaway and Ryleigh Sisco all had two runs batted in for the Trojans, who will be the West No. 2 seed at next weekend's state tournament.

Maggie Teague and Kyra Randolph had two hits apiece for Natrona County (4-12, 2-8), which failed to qualify for the state tournament for the second year in a row.

In the nightcap, Kelly Walsh scored nine runs in the bottom of the first and rolled to a 17-2 victory. Sisco drove in three runs; Attaway had a two-run homer; and Bailey Owens, Cadence Kiser and Tavia Ossa all had two RBI.

The Trojans improved to 12-0 all-time against the Fillies.