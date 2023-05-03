What started out as a pitchers' duel turned into a Kelly Walsh rout.

Sophia Wood hit a two-run homer over the center field fence in the top of the fourth inning and the Trojans tacked on nine more runs in the last two innings for a 13-0 victory over Natrona County on Tuesday at Crossroads Park.

"She gave me a low pitch and I knew it was mine," Wood said of her at-bat against NC's Addi Hicks. "And I took it."

Kynlee Griffith (5-2) went seven innings for the victory, allowing just six hits and walking two while striking out 15. It was the sixth consecutive game the hard-throwing right-hander had reached double-digit strikeouts.

Hicks kept the Kelly Walsh offense in check until Wood's home run finally gave the Trojans some life. Hicks allowed just one hit -- a run-scoring single by catcher Olivia Smith in the third -- through the first three innings.

"It usually takes something like (Wood's home run) to get us going and then the bats just get hot," KW head coach Claire Smith said.

Even though Hicks was doing her part to keep the Trojans in check, the Fillies were unable to get anything going offensively against Griffith, who struck out the side in both the second and third innings.

An all-state player for the Trojans two years ago, Griffith took last year off to play on a traveling team and focus on her recruiting, which paid off when she signed with Lake Land College earlier this year. The Lakers are ranked No. 17 in the latest National Junior College Athletics Association Division I poll.

While Griffith is obviously excited to play at the next level, there was no way she was going to pass on a chance to finish her prep career with the Trojans.

"I wanted to play my senior year here, with my friends," she stated. "The adrenaline rush I get when I step on the field is unreal. I love this sport and, personally, I think I’m good at it."

She is. Other than two losses to Cody in which she allowed 14 earned runs and 24 hits, Griffith has been a dominant force on the mound and at the plate.

Tuesday's shutout was the third of the season for Griffith. Against Rock Springs on April 21 she limited the Tigers to one hit while striking out 15 in five innings. She also has two two-hitters to her credit and struck out a season-high 16 in a 4-0 road shutout of Rock Springs on April 25.

Even though Griffith and Smith do most of the work when Griffith is on the mound, the other Trojans know they have to be ready in the field.

"I just know that if the ball is coming at me it’s going to be coming hard," said Wood, who usually plays shortstop when she isn't pitching the second game of a doubleheader. "I just have to do my job back there."

Griffith also is hitting .667 (32-of-48) on the season and leads the team with 13 doubles and 24 runs batted in.

"It’s been so nice to have her back," Smith noted, "just because of her work ethic and obviously the pitching."

Kelly Walsh (13-2, 7-2 Class 4A West) broke the game open in the top of the sixth. The Trojans loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batsman before Kayla Clair brought in two runs with a dribbler down the third-base line and former Filly Ashlynn Attaway made it 7-0 with a line drive to left. Griffith then hit a towering fly ball to shallow center to drive in a run and Allie Scribner hit a sacrifice fly to right for a 9-0 advantage.

In the seventh, Attaway had a two-run single and Clair and Griffith each drove in a run.

In the bottom of the frame, Griffith struck out Ashlyn Hodge swinging to put the finishing touches on the win.

Clair led the Trojan offensive attack as she went 3-for-4 and drove in four runs. Attaway had three runs batted in and Griffith and Wood each finished with two RBI.

For Natrona County (4-10, 2-7 4A West), Maggie Teague and Kylie O'Brien both had two hits.

Kelly Walsh scored five runs in the top of the fourth to win the nightcap 14-10.

Attaway was 4-for-4 with four RBI and four runs scored, Smith also was 4-for-4 and drove in three runs and Scribner finished with three RBI.

Kyra Randolph drove in three runs for the Fillies, with O'Brien and Kendra Meyer each driving in two.

With the victory the Trojans secured the West No. 2 seed for the state tournament May 19-20 in Gillette. The Fillies, meanwhile, are currently on the outside of the playoff picture.

The two teams will close out the regular season next Tuesday at Crossroads Park.

