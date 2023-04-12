After waiting nearly a month to play its first game, the Natrona County softball team's season opener was worth the wait.

The Fillies trailed Worland 9-0 before rallying for an 11-10 victory on Ashlyn Hodge's RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday at Crossroads Park.

"We didn't give up," NC head coach Rick Robinson said. "I think we had only one hit through the first four or five innings before we got our bats going."

Worland took a 9-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning before the Fillies' offense found its stride. After two runners reached base senior Kendra Meyer blasted a three-run homer to left-center field and jump start the Fillies. Three batters later Hodge drove in a run with a single and junior Addi Hicks plated another run with a single to cut the deficit to 9-5. All five runs came with two outs.

"We got in our heads a little bit early in the game," Meyer said. "We just had to stay together as a team. After my home run the dugout got a lot louder."

Hodge agreed the Fillies were battling more than Worland early in the game.

"The game was a little nerve-wracking at first," Hodge admitted. "But Kendra's home run really got our spirits up and then we got into a groove."

The groove continued in the bottom of the seventh. Randi Malson drove in a run and Meyer scored from third on a wild pitch to make it 9-7. Hodge and Hicks both followed with RBI singles to tie the game and force extra innings.

Worland scored a run in the top of the eighth on a single from Rosa Ramos to give the Warriors a 10-9 advantage.

Maddie Teague then opened the bottom of the frame with a ground-rule double and scored the tying run on Kylie O'Brien's fielder's choice. Kyra Randolph walked, but remained at first after Meyer struck out and Malson popped out to second. Hodge then stepped to the plate and the sophomore hit the second pitch she saw into center to score Randolph and start the Fillies' celebration.

"This feels really good," Hodge admitted. "It was really helpful to have my teammates cheering for me in the dugout."

The game-winning hit capped a 4-for-4 day for Hodge, who also picked up the win in relief of Meyer. Hodge limited the Warriors to five hits and one earned run while striking out six in 3.2 innings.

Meyer went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Hicks finished 3-for-4 with 2 RBI. Ramos drove in three runs for the Warriors.

CODY 14, KELLY WALSH 2

The Trojans' season opener against Cody, which also took place at Crossroads Park, started very similarly to the Natrona County-Worland game. The visiting Fillies took a 7-0 lead before Kelly Walsh finally scored on Olivia Smith's double in the bottom of the third.

Both teams added single runs in the fourth, but the Trojans were never able to generate much offense against Cody starting pitcher Ellie Ungrund. The junior allowed just four hits and one earned run while striking out seven in five innings.

The Fillies put the game out of reach with four runs in the seventh.

Kelly Walsh starting pitcher Kynlee Griffith struck out eight, but was touched for nine hits and eight runs -- six earned -- in six innings.

The teams switch opponents Thursday with Kelly Walsh hosting Worland and Natrona County taking on Cody.