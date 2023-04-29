The Natrona County softball team opened the weekend with an impressive Class 4A West Conference victory at Worland on Friday before dropping a tough conference game at undefeated Cody on Saturday.

The Fillies' Kyra Randoph went 4-for-4 and drove in four runs in the 16-11 victory against the Warriors, with Kendra Meyer adding three RBI. Both Randolph and Meyer had inside-the-park home runsl Ashlyn Hodge got the win in relief, as she allowed one hit and three runs in 3.1 innings of work.

On Saturday, NC took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the third but Cody scored three runs in the third, added single runs in both the fourth and fifth and finished it off with two in the sixth.

Meyer went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for Natrona County.

NC bounced back for a 13-5 victory in the nightcap, with Randi Malson driving in three runs and Addi Hicks driving in two.