The Natrona County softball team's week got off to a tough start as the Fillies dropped two Class 4A West road games at Rock Springs and Green River.

Monday, Rock Springs scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and held on for a 10-8 victory despite the Fillies out-hitting the Tigers 11-7. Kendra Meyer, Kylie O'Brien and Payton Hans drove in two runs apiece for NC.

The Fillies (3-6, 1-5) traveled to Green River on Tuesday and took an 8-4 lead into the bottom of the fourth before the Wolves erupted for 14 runs on their way to a 19-9 victory. Maggie Teague had three runs batted in and Addi Hicks two RBI for the Fillies.