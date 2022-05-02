Prep softball standings (through May 2)

Girls softball
Through Saturday
East Conference
;Conf;;Ovrl
;W-L;RS-RA;W-L;RS-RA
Gillette;8-0;105-15;12-4;167-81
Thunder Basin;6-2;88-37;14-2;190-73
Chey. Central;7-3;108-61;13-5;184-111
Laramie;6-3;103-25;12-7;200-77
Chey. East;3-5;86-77;8-8;150-115
Wheatland;2-8;42-117;4-17;90-234
Chey. South;0-10;8-206;1-12;39-228
West Conference
;Conf;;Ovrl
;W-L;RS-RA;W-L;RS-RA
Cody;5-0;85-14;11-3;187-49
Kelly Walsh;5-3;89-50;11-5;183-109
Green River;4-3;71-43;7-11;171-182
Rock Springs;4-3;73-61;8-8;133-126
Natrona County;2-5;73-85;6-10;157-161
Worland;0-6;11-150;0-16;19-336