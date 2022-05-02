 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep softball standings (through May 3)

Girls softball

Through Tuesday

East Conference

;Conf;;Ovrl

;W-L;RS-RA;W-L;RS-RA

Gillette;8-1;106-20;12-6;173-92

Thunder Basin;7-2;93-38;16-2;201-79

Chey. Central;7-3;108-61;13-5;184-111

Laramie;6-3;103-25;12-7;200-77

Chey. East;3-5;86-77;8-8;150-115

Wheatland;2-8;42-117;4-17;90-234

Chey. South;0-10;8-206;1-12;39-228

West Conference

;Conf;;Ovrl

;W-L;RS-RA;W-L;RS-RA

Cody;5-0;85-14;11-3;187-49

Kelly Walsh;5-3;89-50;11-5;183-109

Green River;4-3;71-43;7-11;171-182

Rock Springs;4-3;73-61;8-8;133-126

Natrona County;2-5;73-85;6-10;157-161

Worland;0-6;11-150;0-16;19-336

