State champion Thunder Basin leads 2022 all-state softball selections

State champion Thunder Basin had four players selected to the Wyoming Coaches Association all-state softball team released Wednesday.

The Bolts, who defeated Cheyenne Central 12-2 to win the state championship on Saturday in Gillette, were represented by senior Jaci Piercy, juniors Lauren O’Loughlin and sophomore Macie Selfors. Piercy and O’Loughlin were named to the inaugural all-state team last season.

Gillette, which won the title last year and finished third this season, had three players selected in sophomores Avery Gray and Natalie Clonch, who were returning selections, and freshman Lanae Kimbley. Central, Cheyenne East, Cody, Green River, Kelly Walsh and Laramie all had two all-staters.

The honorees included seven players who earned all-state honors last season. The list included Kelly Walsh senior Brooke Lijewski, who was joined on this year’s team by junior teammate Sophia Wood. Senior Kyra Randolph was Natrona County’s lone representative.

