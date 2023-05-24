State champion Thunder Basin and runner-up Cheyenne East both had four players named to the Wyoming Coaches Association all-state softball team on Wednesday.

Leading the way for the Bolts, who defeated the T-Birds 9-8 in Saturday's championship game, were seniors Lauren O'Loughlin, Emma Kimberling and Ella Partlow and junior Macie Selfors. It was the third consecutive all-state honor for both O'Loughlin and Selfors and the second for Partlow and Kimberling (2021).

For Cheyenne East, senior Trista Stehwein earned her third all-state selection, while senior Jaylyn Christensen, junior Gracie Oswald and sophomore Aleah Brooks made the team for the first time.

Gillette junior Avery Gray also earned her third all-state selection. Repeat all-staters were Gillette sophomore Lanae Kimbley, Cody junior Riley Simone, Laramie sophomore Paysen Witte and Green River sophomore Kodi Allred.

Kelly Walsh, which finished fourth at state, was represented by seniors Kynlee Griffith and Olivia Smith. Griffith also made the team in 2021.