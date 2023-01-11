Star-Tribune sports editor recognized as Wyoming sportswriter of the year

A national sports media organization named Casper Star-Tribune sports editor Jack Nowlin the Wyoming Sportswriter of the Year — the fourth time Nowlin has received the award in his 15 years with the newspaper.

The National Sports Media Association announced Tuesday that Nowlin won the statewide award for Wyoming. Nowlin previously won in 1998 when he was a high school beat writer for the Star-Tribune and again in 2013 and 2018. Kent Smith from KYCN Radio in Wheatland was named the Sportscaster of the Year for Wyoming.

Nowlin started working at the Star-Tribune in 1998 after stints at newspapers in Worland, Lander and Laramie. He then covered Michigan State athletics from 2000 to 2007 before returning to Casper. The Wyoming native and Jeffrey City High School graduate was named sports editor in 2015.

"Anyone who knows Jack understands how hard he works to cover sports in Wyoming," said Star-Tribune editor Joshua Wolfson. "He is very deserving of this honor."

Star-Tribune sports reporters and editors have collectively won the award 25 times.