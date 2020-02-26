You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State champion Mady Willis highlights latest group of NC signings
View Comments
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNINGS

State champion Mady Willis highlights latest group of NC signings

{{featured_button_text}}
Cross Country Regionals

Natrona County's Madyson Willis competes Oct. 18, 2019 during the Class 4A West Regional Cross Country meet at Paradise Valley Country Club in Casper.

 File, Star-Tribune

A quartet of Natrona County seniors signed their letters of intent or commitment to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level inside the school's library on Wednesday, including a former state champion.

Madyson Willis, one of the Fillies' multi-year endurance athletes, made her pledge to continue running cross country and distance running on the University of Wyoming track and field team. Willis finished sixth individually at October's state meet, completing back-to-back state championships for the Fillies.

Both Brady Rino and Hayden Bjorklund signed to golf at Central Wyoming College in Riverton. Bjorklund finished 22nd and Rino tied for 33rd at this past season's state golf meet.

Cooper Hack signed his letter of intent to play baseball at McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas. Hack was the Casper Crush's standout catcher and first baseman last summer.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High School Sports Reporter

Brady Oltmans reports on high school and local sports. He joined the Star-Tribune in July 2016 after covering prep sports and college soccer in Nebraska. He also contributes to University of Wyoming sports coverage. He and his dog live in Casper.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News