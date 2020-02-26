State champion Mady Willis highlights latest group of NC signings

A quartet of Natrona County seniors signed their letters of intent or commitment to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level inside the school's library on Wednesday, including a former state champion.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madyson Willis, one of the Fillies' multi-year endurance athletes, made her pledge to continue running cross country and distance running on the University of Wyoming track and field team. Willis finished sixth individually at October's state meet, completing back-to-back state championships for the Fillies.

Both Brady Rino and Hayden Bjorklund signed to golf at Central Wyoming College in Riverton. Bjorklund finished 22nd and Rino tied for 33rd at this past season's state golf meet.

Cooper Hack signed his letter of intent to play baseball at McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas. Hack was the Casper Crush's standout catcher and first baseman last summer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.