Boys swimming schedule Jan. 6-7

Friday

Cody Triangular

WHO'S HERE: Cody, Riverton, Sublette County

Gillette Duals

WHO'S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Laramie

Kelly Walsh Triangular

WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Lander, Cheyenne Central

Powell Triangular

WHO'S HERE: Powell, Worland, Newcastle

Rock Springs Invite

WHO'S HERE: Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Kemmerer, Jackson, Lyman

Sheridan Pre-Invite

WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Natrona County, Cheyenne East, Douglas

Saturday

Evanston Invite

WHO'S HERE: Evanston, Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, Kemmerer, Rawlins

Gene Dozah Invite

at Powell

WHO'S HERE: Powell, Cody, Worland, Riverton, Newcastle, Sublette County

Sheridan Invite

WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Cheyenne East, Douglas, Buffalo

