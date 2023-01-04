Boys swimming schedule Jan. 6-7

Friday
Cody Triangular
WHO'S HERE: Cody, Riverton, Sublette County
Gillette Duals
WHO'S HERE: Gillette, Thunder Basin, Laramie
Kelly Walsh Triangular
WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Lander, Cheyenne Central
Powell Triangular
WHO'S HERE: Powell, Worland, Newcastle
Rock Springs Invite
WHO'S HERE: Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Kemmerer, Jackson, Lyman
Sheridan Pre-Invite
WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Natrona County, Cheyenne East, Douglas
Saturday
Evanston Invite
WHO'S HERE: Evanston, Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, Kemmerer, Rawlins
Gene Dozah Invite
at Powell
WHO'S HERE: Powell, Cody, Worland, Riverton, Newcastle, Sublette County
Sheridan Invite
WHO'S HERE: Sheridan, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Cheyenne East, Douglas, Buffalo