Ethan Merrill takes the first step in a long career for Central swimming

At that Kelly Walsh Sprint Invitational just before Christmas he swam as part of two relay teams and in the 50 and 100 free. This is where his remarkable maturity comes into play. He casually mentioned how he doesn't like swimming the 50, dropping only a slight grin, before he acknowledged why he was in that event.

"I'm accepting that I'm not going to be doing the events that I want to do," he said. "Obviously (at the Kelly Walsh meet), we're just trying to see what we can do. In most meets I'll be in events where I can get the most points for the team, and that can include events that I don't like."

Merrill's impressive maturity has also shown in what he's taken joy in this season. More than his state-qualifying times or event victories, he pointed out that he's taken the most pride in watching what his younger teammates have done with their times. The first few weeks of the season were high-intensity with lots of yards, even forcing Merrill to tweak a few back muscles and force him to swim in pain. His teammates endured the same workouts and saw immediate improvements.

"My favorite thing is just watching the other kids who aren't as good on the team," Merrill beamed. "It's super fun to see them cut chunks of their time off and get super excited about that."