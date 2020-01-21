Ian Pfaff among KW senior swimmers focused on effort instead of outcome

"Our staple for Kelly Walsh is, 'Everything we've got,'" Pfaff explained. "I think with that staple, that's going to push us to do our best in every meet."

It's a delicate balance to strike between 'Everything we've got' and 'Everything all at once.' The difference is the Trojans aren't motivated by prior results, personal records, gold medals, or the types of brass rings that can continuously move closer to unattainable. They're simply focused on the moment and only being disappointed if there's something remaining of the race. Focusing on each practice, each race, has guided the Trojans' quest against hiccups this season.

"Throughout my three years, seeing seniors let the anxiety get to them is a big part," Pfaff said. "That's the perfect example. That just made me want to stay focused."

The senior's personal quest has been on swimming enough repetitions in practice so that when it comes to the meets his marks and turns are all second nature. That helped him to four event wins as recently as the Laramie Duals last weekend -- 100 and 200 individual freestyles as well as 200 and 400 free relays.