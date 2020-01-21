Ian Pfaff among KW senior swimmers focused on effort instead of outcome

In order to get more out of this year, Ian Pfaff's doing less.
He's seen talented senior classes crumble under the pressures and anxieties related to their lofty goals. Senior classes like Kelly Walsh's from two years ago that entered the conference meet with a gold-medal caliber squad and finished third at the state meet. Now a senior and already a state gold medalist, he's one of the Trojans' upperclassmen that's taken a more Buddhist approach to the season in hopes that less pressure leads to more results.
"I'm taking it a little bit back this year," Pfaff said. "I'm trying not to stress about it a lot because I know a lot of others have over-stressed and almost made their seasons worse. So I'm just trying to progress as much as I can."
This move doesn't come out of necessity. The Trojans have a deep enough roster to contend for a state championship alongside the best competition Wyoming has to offer. Instead, this comes out of experience in seeing the prominent squads ahead of them capitulate to the rigors of the season.
Pfaff, along with senior teammate Kellen Chadderdon, leads a group that's already won at least one state championship. There's also juniors Braden Lougee and Jonas Armstrong, who swam alongside Pfaff and Chadderdon on their gold-medal winning 200 medley relay team last year. They've also got the emerging talents of Ian Byrnes, Paxton Yakel, Carter Mahoney and Jacob Mathews. Together, they've embraced the idea of simply doing as much as they can and only what they can.
"Our staple for Kelly Walsh is, 'Everything we've got,'" Pfaff explained. "I think with that staple, that's going to push us to do our best in every meet."
You have free articles remaining.
It's a delicate balance to strike between 'Everything we've got' and 'Everything all at once.' The difference is the Trojans aren't motivated by prior results, personal records, gold medals, or the types of brass rings that can continuously move closer to unattainable. They're simply focused on the moment and only being disappointed if there's something remaining of the race. Focusing on each practice, each race, has guided the Trojans' quest against hiccups this season.
"Throughout my three years, seeing seniors let the anxiety get to them is a big part," Pfaff said. "That's the perfect example. That just made me want to stay focused."
The senior's personal quest has been on swimming enough repetitions in practice so that when it comes to the meets his marks and turns are all second nature. That helped him to four event wins as recently as the Laramie Duals last weekend -- 100 and 200 individual freestyles as well as 200 and 400 free relays.
And that came against Laramie and Green River, two of the teams contending for a state championship. Along with Cheyenne Central and Thunder Basin, those five remain the most likely candidates for gold at the end of the season with little room separating them.
"Competition and the tenacity is pretty high this year," Pfaff explained. "There's a lot of tension between every team in Wyoming."
Nearly just a month remains between now and each team's quest for a state championship. That puts every squad on a dwindling timeline with mounting pressures. At least it would, if the Trojans measured themselves in that way.
By shucking the idea of personal bests or goal times, the Trojans have swam with more freedom this year. The further they want to go, the less they think about it.
"About the two years ago and the team not coming together, we were so focused on times that year," Pfaff said. "We were just focused on times and not having fun so we weren't going out there and swimming. I think that's where the anxiety builds up, so we haven't been focused on times."
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans