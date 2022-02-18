Jonny Kulow leads Lander to 26th consecutive Class 3A boys state swimming title

Jonny Kulow and the Lander Tigers left no doubt Friday at the Gillette Aquatics Center. Kulow set a state record in the 100-yard freestyle and the Tigers won nine of 12 events to win their 26th consecutive state title at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Swimming & Diving Championships.

Kulows time of 44.15 seconds in the 100 free broke the record he had set Thursday in the prelims, when he recorded a 44.54. The Arizona State signee also won the 50 free and swam a leg on Lander’s winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams. Kulow set the state record in the 50 free with a time of 20.07 seconds in the prelims. And he teamed with Brennen Blackburn, Dylan Huelskamp and Nolan McFadden in the 400 free relay to set a new state standard with a time of 3 minutes, 5.88 seconds in the prelims.

Lander finished with 388 points to easily outdistance runner-up Buffalo, which finished with 211 points.

Also winning state titles for the Tigers were Huelskamp in the 200 free, Benny Kulow in the 200 IM, Blackburn in the 100 fly, McFadden in the 100 back and Brayden Brown in the 500 free. It was the third consecutive individual golds for both Huelskamp and Brown. Kulow finished his prep career with seven individual state championships and five individual state records.

Powell senior Nate Johnston won his third consecutive title in the 100 breaststroke in dramatic fashion, overtaking Buffalo’s Tommy Wonka in the final 15 meters. Johnston touched the wall in 57.63 seconds, with Wonka finishing in 57.92.

Green River’s Braxton Cordova defended his diving title and led a 1-2-3 finish by the Wolves in the event.

Buffalo held off Lander to win the 200 free relay behind strong performances by Tommy Wonka, Charlie Wonka, Brogan Byram and Kieran Murray.

With its 26th consecutive state title, Lander is now tied with Phoenix (Arizona) Brophy Preparatory College for fourth place all-time, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

