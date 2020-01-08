Kellen Chadderdon signs with Wyoming to continue his love for swimming

Those are impressive stats to throw out so soon but the swimming season is short and the Trojans haven't taken it easy in the pool since the start of practice.

"We're tired, we've been training hard," Chadderdon shared. "But we feel really good. I love swimming so it's just awesome to come and compete on the weekends."

The senior said that he, along with his teammates, still have noticeable room for improvement. He's developed into more of a leadership role this season than in years' past. As one of the few seniors on the team he's enjoyed setting a standard for the rest of the team to follow, as well as extending a helping hand to his younger teammates. This has been evident in the relay teams thus far.

Chadderdon's swam on all three relay teams this year. At the Kelly Walsh Invitational he swam on just the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams. Both of them won. Those relays are a direct tie between Trojans seniority and youth, and their golden results draw the rest of the team even closer.

"We stand behind the blocks and we huddle up and we say a prayer on those relays," Chadderdon said. "It means so much to each one of us, to have that fellowship with us. We've just got that strong bond between the younger guys and us older guys."