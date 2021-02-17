Kelly Walsh boys swim team looks to end Laramie's three-year reign

After top-five finishes at last year’s state meet, both have been even more impressive this season.

Lougee has 4A’s fastest time in the 50 free (21.40) and 100 backstroke (53.31), both of which were set Jan. 29 in the Fish Bowl and are Kelly Walsh pool records, and has the No. 2 mark in the 200 free and the No. 3 mark in the 100 free. Mahoney, meanwhile, has the No. 2 marks in both the 50 and 100 free.

“For me, I just tried to have fun and not put as much pressure on myself,” Mahoney said. “Last year we talked about winning state and when we went out there we felt like we had to win everything. This year I’m having fun and trying to get the whole team involved in practices and meets. And I think we’ve been swimming faster because of all that.”

Added Lougee: “We came into this season with no expectations, so I am ecstatic with how we’ve done. We all had the attitude of we just wanted to get better and be the best Trojan senior class that we could be. And I think we’ve done that.”

While neither Lougee nor Mahoney began their high school careers as standouts, the work they’ve put in in the offseason has them in position to finish as state champions.