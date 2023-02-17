Lander set the tone early and never looked back. The Tigers won two of three relay races and four individual gold medals to win their 27th consecutive Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Swimming & Diving Championship on Friday in Gillette.

The Tigers totaled 326 points to finish well ahead of runner-up Buffalo (220) and third place Green River (177.5).

Lander's streak, which began in 1997, is now the fourth-longest consecutive boys swimming state championship streak in the country. The Tigers also have the second-longest active streak in the country behind only Jacksonville (Florida) Bolles, which has won 35 consecutive state titles.

The Tigers won gold in the first three events Friday with the 200 medley relay team of senior Dylan Huelskamp, juniors Reed McFadden and Benny Kulow and sophomore Finn Richards finishing with a time of 1 minute, 35.28 seconds. The victory marked the ninth year in a row the Tigers won the event.

Huelskamp followed by winning the 200 free for the third year in a row and Richards won the 200 IM to force the rest of the field to play catch-up. Huelskamp later won the 100 butterfly and Kulow defended his title in the 100 free.

The Tigers capped the meet with Huelskamp, McFadden, Kulow and Richards winning the 400 free relay.

Huelskamp was named the Athlete of the Meet and Lander's Shawna Morgan was selected as the Coach of the Year. Huelskamp and Green River senior Brady Young, who set a state record in the 500 free with a time of 4:45.80, were the 3A Co-Athletes of the Year.

Buffalo had two individual winners in Brogan Byram in the 50 free and Tommy Wonka in the 100 breast, with Cody's Joseph Killpack winning the 100 back. The Buffalo team of Wonka, Byram, Kieran Murray and Charlie Wonka won the 200 free relay.

The 4A finals are Saturday with Laramie going for its sixth state title.