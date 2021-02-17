Lander boys swimming and diving eyes 25th consecutive state championship

Since 1997, only one team has stood atop the podium at the conclusion of the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Swimming & Diving Championships: Lander. And the Tigers are overwhelming favorites to make it 25 in a row when the 3A state meet begins Friday in Laramie.

The primary reason Lander is once again favored to win gold is junior Jonny Kulow, who has already committed to Arizona State. Kulow enters the state meet with the fastest times in seven of the eight swimming events -- Powell junior Nate Johnson has the best mark in the 100 breaststroke -- and swims on all three of the Tigers' top-ranked relay teams.

Kulow also has the fastest times in the state regardless of classification in six events -- 50 freestyle, 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley. He holds 3A state records in the 200 IM (1 minute, 54.55 seconds in 2019), 100 free (44.69 in last year's state prelims) and 100 backstroke (50.08 in last year's finals). In addition, Kulow swam on two state record-setting relay teams -- 200 medley and 400 free -- as a freshman and teamed with sophomore Dylan Huelskamp and juniors Nolan McFadden and Brennen Blackburn to set a new standard in the 200 free relay earlier this year with a time of 1:25.75.