Lander eyes 24th consecutive title, 4A looks to dethrone Laramie in pool

An up-for-grabs title race in Class 4A will come to an end and the Lander Tigers go for a remarkable 24th consecutive state championship (and 27th overall) this weekend as the Wyoming State High School Boys Swimming Championships takes place in Laramie.
Lander and the challenging Class 3A field begin entries, warm-ups and prelims on Thursday with the finals on Friday before Class 4A begins its prelim competitions. Class 4A finals begin Saturday morning.
It should come as no surprise that Lander is the overwhelming favorite to continue the most dominant championship run in Wyoming high school sports history. The Tigers won all 12 event finals and prelims at the 3A West Conference meet two weeks ago, winning the title by 167 points.
Lander returns seven individual and/or relay champions from last year’s state meet with Powell’s Richard Spann (100 backstroke) and the Rawlins 200 free relay team entering this year’s meet as the only non-Tiger defending champions. That Rawlins relay team finished third at conference and Spann was held to silver in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly at the 3A West Conference meet where the Tigers dominated.
Lander sophomore phenom Jonny Kulow set a new 3A West record in the 50 free (21.63) and 100 breast (1:01.12), and swam on Lander’s 200 free and 200 medley relay teams at the conference meet. And Senior Nick Kulow set a new 3A West record in the 200 free (1:48.57). He also won the 100 butterfly in addition to his golds on Lander’s 200 medley and 400 free relay teams. Sophomore Nolan McFadden won the 100 back and swam as part of both 200-meter relay teams. Senior Ryan Brinda comes off a win in the 100 free, as well as both free relay teams. Freshman Brayden Brown won gold in the 500 free with a 5-second gap and fellow freshman Dylan Huelskamp accomplished the same in the 200 IM by a sub-second margin. Plus, the Tigers have relay anchor and conference-winning diver Preston Plaisted to round out a potent lineup.
The team race in Class 4A, however, is more up in the air. Laramie — seeking a third consecutive state championship — may be the closest team to a “favorite” after winning the 4A West Conference meet by 69 points over second-place Kelly Walsh. Cheyenne Central — seeking only its second state championship in program history — cruised in the 4A East Conference meet, winning by 187 points. It could come down to the wire Saturday afternoon.
The Plainsmen achieved their current status through contributions from senior Max DeYoung, sophomore Collin Fontana and senior Colton Drury. DeYoung, who’ll swim in the same pool for the Cowboys next season, holds 4A’s best time in five different events and swam in just two (50 free, 100 back) at the 4A West Conference meet. Entries for the state meet won’t be made available until Friday morning so it’s unclear which four events DeYoung will compete in at the state meet. He is the returning champion in the 200 IM and 100 back. Fontana won the 500 free at conference and Drury walked away from the conference meet with two silvers for Laramie.
Then there’s the challengers. Kelly Walsh holds the season’s best times in all three relays and are powered on the charts by seniors Kellan Chadderdon and Ian Pfaff, as well as a youthful core. Green River senior Jason Richmond looks to cap an outstanding prep career after winning both the 100 breast and 200 IM at conference. Cheyenne South junior Jared Price holds 4A’s best time in both the 200 and 500 freestyles so he’s a gold-medal threat to the Plainsmen. And then there’s the powerful Central core of senior Nick Allen, freshman Ethan Merrell, senior Jake Geyer, sophomore Carson Birge and senior Logan Schaad. In addition to relay accomplishments, Allen and Merrell enter the weekend as gold-medal contenders in the sprint freestyles and 200 IM.
Thunder Basin sophomore Isaiah Haliburton stands far ahead of the diving field going into Saturday’s finals.
