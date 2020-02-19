Lander eyes 24th consecutive title, 4A looks to dethrone Laramie in pool

The team race in Class 4A, however, is more up in the air. Laramie — seeking a third consecutive state championship — may be the closest team to a “favorite” after winning the 4A West Conference meet by 69 points over second-place Kelly Walsh. Cheyenne Central — seeking only its second state championship in program history — cruised in the 4A East Conference meet, winning by 187 points. It could come down to the wire Saturday afternoon.

The Plainsmen achieved their current status through contributions from senior Max DeYoung, sophomore Collin Fontana and senior Colton Drury. DeYoung, who’ll swim in the same pool for the Cowboys next season, holds 4A’s best time in five different events and swam in just two (50 free, 100 back) at the 4A West Conference meet. Entries for the state meet won’t be made available until Friday morning so it’s unclear which four events DeYoung will compete in at the state meet. He is the returning champion in the 200 IM and 100 back. Fontana won the 500 free at conference and Drury walked away from the conference meet with two silvers for Laramie.