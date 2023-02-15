The names might change, but the results remain the same for the Lander boys swimming team. The Tigers begin their quest for a 27th consecutive Class 3A state title Thursday at the Wyoming State High School Swimming & Diving Championships in Gillette.

The Tigers' current streak, which began in 1997, has them tied with Phoenix (Arizona) Brophy College Prep (1998-2014) for the fourth-longest consecutive streak in the country. Lander's 26 in a row is the second-longest active streak in the country behind only Jacksonville (Florida) Bolles, which has won 35 consecutive state titles.

Lander returns three state champs in Dylan Huelskamp, Benny Kulow and Brayden Brown as well as 3A West Regional champs Finn Richards and Reed McFadden. Huelskamp (200 free) and Brown (500 free) are two-time gold medalists while Kulow won the 200 IM last year.

The Tigers are also the defending state gold medalists in the 200 medley and 400 free relays. They've won the 200 medley eight years in a row.

Green River's Braxton Cordova will be going for his third diving title.

Class 4A

Laramie has a ways to go to catch Lander, but the Plainsmen will be seeking their sixth consecutive 4A crown.

The Plainsmen cruised to the West Regional title two weeks ago behind first-place finishes from Kyle Morton (200 IM, 100 breast), Garrett Rees (50 free), Kody Mathill (500 free) and Ronan Robinson (diving).

East Regional champ Cheyenne Central, which finished second to Laramie last year, is led by Ethan Merrill, the two-time defending state champ in both the 200 IM and 100 breast.

Rock Springs' John Spicer is the defending gold medalist in the 100 free.

The Class 3A prelims are Thursday, with the finals Friday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center. Class 4A prelims follow the 3A finals, with the finals set for Saturday.