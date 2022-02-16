Lander, Laramie set to defend boys' state swimming & diving championships

For years now, the Lander boys’ swimming and diving team has been in a class by itself. The Tigers enter this weekend’s Wyoming State High School Boys’ Swimming & Diving Championships having won 25 consecutive Class 3A team titles.

That streak is expected to reach 26 Friday at the Gillette Aquatic Center. Lander returns five state champs from last year’s team, including senior standout Jonny Kulow. The Arizona State signee set state marks in both the 200 IM (1 minute, 50.94 seconds) and 100 fly (48.29 seconds) last year to win individual gold. And his times in the 50 free (20.36) and 100 free (44.56) as part of Tigers’ relay teams in the 200 free relay and 400 medley relay teams, respectively, also set new standards.

Kulow also holds the state mark in the 100 back (50.08 at the 2020 state meet), and swam on all three of the Tigers’ record-setting relay teams — the 200 medley set earlier this year, the 200 free at last year’s state meet and the 400 free as a freshman in 2019.

Other state champions returning for the Tigers are seniors Nolan McFadden (100 back) and Brennen Blackburn (100 free) and juniors Dylan Huelskamp (200 free) and Brayden Brown (500 free). McFadden, Blackburn and Huelskamp, along with Kulow, set the state record in the 200 free relay (1:24.44) last year and in the 200 medley relay (1:32.97) last month.

Also in 3A, Powell senior Nate Johnston is the two-time defending state champ in the 100 breast and Green River junior Braxton Cordova is back to defend his diving title.

If Lander wins its 26th consecutive state team championship this weekend it would move the program into a tie for fourth place all-time, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

In Class 4A, Laramie will be looking for its fifth consecutive state championship. The Plainsmen won six individual golds and two relays two weeks ago to win the West Regional. Laramie returns two state champs in seniors Dylan Bressler (diving) and Mace Spiker-Miller (100 fly).

East Regional champ Cheyenne Central figures to be the biggest threat to Laramie’s hopes of a five-peat. Junior Ethan Merrill is the returning state champ in both the 200 IM and 100 breast and won both events at the regional meet.

