Lander sets three state records, wins 24th straight state swim championship

With yet another dominant performance at Friday's Wyoming State High School Class 3A Boys Swimming & Diving Championship, the Lander Tigers successfully left the pool at Laramie High School with a 24th consecutive state championship -- 27th overall -- and numerous new state records. Their current streak ties them for fifth nationally in consecutive state championships.

The Tigers finished with 353 points to easily out-distance runner-up Powell, which totaled 177. Buffalo was third with 175 and Worland fourth with 140.

Lander set three new state meet records, senior Nick Kulow went 4-for-4 with gold, sophomore Jonny Kulow earned Swimmer of the Year honors and head coach Shawna Morgan was once again named Class 3A Coach of the Year at the end of the Tigers' successful weekend.

Jonny Kulow broke state meet records and earned gold in the 100 back (50.08 seconds) and the 100 free (45.36). The sophomore's 100 free time was also good enough to earn All-American honors. He also swam as part of Lander's 200 free relay team that broke the state meet record in Thursday's prelims with a 1:27.15 but was disqualified in Friday's finals. The Powell team of Jay Cox, Nate Johnston, Tarren Blackmore and Richard Spann won the event in 1:33.41.