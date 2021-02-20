Lander wins 25th consecutive Class 3A boys state swimming and diving championship

Lander left no doubt Saturday. The Tigers won nine of 12 events and junior Jonny Kulow set two new state records, and added a third on the 200 free relay team, to roar to their 25th consecutive title at the Wyoming State High School Boys Class 3A Swimming & Diving Championship at the Laramie Natatorium.

The Tigers finished with 342 points to easily out-distance runner-up Green River (202) and Buffalo (181).

Kulow set new standards in the 200 IM with a time of 1 minute, 50.94 seconds (breaking his own mark of 1:54.55 set two years ago) and the 100 fly with a time of 48.29 seconds. That gives the Arizona State commit four state records after he set the marks in the 100 free and 100 backstroke last year.

The 200 free relay team established a new standard with a time of 1:24.59 in the finals after breaking the mark it set in Friday’s prelims. Kulow, who swam swam anchor leg, shared gold medal honors with sophomore Dylan Huelskamp and juniors Brennen Blackburn and Nolan McFadden. Kulow completed his outstanding day with another first-place finish in the 400 free relay, where he was joined by Huelskamp, senior Colton Wietzki and freshman Benny Kulow.