Lander wins 25th consecutive Class 3A boys state swimming and diving championship

Lander left no doubt Saturday. The Tigers won nine of 12 events and junior Jonny Kulow set two new state records, and added a third on the 200 free relay team, to roar to their 25th consecutive title at the Wyoming State High School Boys Class 3A Swimming & Diving Championship at the Laramie Natatorium.
The Tigers finished with 342 points to easily out-distance runner-up Green River (202) and Buffalo (181).
Kulow set new standards in the 200 IM with a time of 1 minute, 50.94 seconds (breaking his own mark of 1:54.55 set two years ago) and the 100 fly with a time of 48.29 seconds. That gives the Arizona State commit four state records after he set the marks in the 100 free and 100 backstroke last year.
The 200 free relay team established a new standard with a time of 1:24.59 in the finals after breaking the mark it set in Friday’s prelims. Kulow, who swam swam anchor leg, shared gold medal honors with sophomore Dylan Huelskamp and juniors Brennen Blackburn and Nolan McFadden. Kulow completed his outstanding day with another first-place finish in the 400 free relay, where he was joined by Huelskamp, senior Colton Wietzki and freshman Benny Kulow.
Not surprisingly, Jonny Kulow was named the Athlete of the Meet as well as the Athlete of the Year. Lander’s Shawna Morgan was recognized as the Coach of the Year.
The Tigers, who have won every 3A state title since 1997, also got gold-medal performances from Huelskamp in the 200 free, Blackburn in the 100 free, sophomore Brayden Brown in the 500 free and McFadden in the 100 back. McFadden, Blackburn, freshman Reed McFadden and senior Benaiah Dolence won the 200 medley relay.
In other events, Powell junior Nate Johnston defended his title in the 100 breast while Buffalo senior John Wonka won the 50 free and Green River sophomore Braxton Cordova finished atop the podium in the diving.
The 25th consecutive state title is the fifth-longest streak in the nation for boys swimming. Lander would move into a tie for fourth by winning next year. Jacksonville (Florida) Bolles High and Louisville (Kentucky) St. Xavier High are tied for the longest streak at 30, although neither streak is still ongoing.
