Laramie holds on to win third straight boys swim title

The Laramie Plainsmen successfully defended their home pool and a late charge from Kelly Walsh on Saturday morning to clinch a third consecutive state championship at the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 4A Boys Swimming Championship.
Laramie held a 50-point lead halfway through the meet before strong performances from Kelly Walsh seniors Ian Pfaff and Kellen Chadderdon, as well as the last two Trojan relay teams, closed the gap to just 6.5 points going into the final event. The Plainsmen finished with 255.5 points and Kelly Walsh with 232. Cheyenne Central, in the last meet for long-time head coach Mark Miller, surpassed Kelly Walsh in the final standings to finish second with 239.
Senior Max DeYoung earned Class 4A Athlete of the Year and Athlete of the Meet honors in his last high school meet before joining the Wyoming Cowboys. DeYoung set a new pool record in the 50 free (20.64) before breaking the state record in the 100 backstroke. The senior clocked a 49.16-second time that not only won a 100-yard race by 5 seconds but that time also earned him automatic All-American status. DeYoung also swam on Laramie's winning 200 medley relay team along with Eli Willardson, Mace Spiker-Miller and Colton Drury. Spiker-Miller, also earned individual gold by winning the 100 fly.
Pfaff and Chadderdon both earned gold in individual events as well as part of the Trojans' two gold-medal winning relay teams. Chadderdon (who will join DeYoung as a Cowboy in the fall) earned gold in all four of his events Saturday -- the 100 breast, 200 free and as part of the Trojans' 200 free and 400 free relays. Pfaff won the 100 free and swam on the Trojans' winning 400 free relay team. Carter Mahoney and Braden Lougee swam with Chadderdon and Pfaff on the 400 free relay. Chadderdon, Mahoney, Ian Byrnes and Jonas Armstrong comprised the 200 free relay team.
Green River's Jason Richmond won the 200 IM by edging out Cheyenne Central freshman Ethan Merrill. Cheyenne South junior Jared Price won gold in the 500 free by upsetting Laramie sophomore Collin Fontana.
Thunder Basin sophomore Isaiah Haliburton won the diving competition by scoring 444.30 points throughout 11 dives. That was enough to earn him All-American consideration. Cheyenne East senior Julian Yates (second) and Laramie sophomore Dylan Bressler (third) also earned All-American considerations.
