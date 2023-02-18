Talent at the top and depth throughout the lineup proved to be more than enough to lift Laramie to its sixth consecutive Class 4A boys state swimming & diving championship Saturday in Gillette.

The Plainsmen won two of three relay races, had three individual gold medalists and had 18 top-six finishes, finishing with 328 points. Cheyenne Central was second with 234 points and Sheridan third with 157.

Laramie senior Garrett Rees won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.44 seconds and also swam a leg on the Plainsmen's winning 200 free and 400 free relay teams. Sophomore Aiden Stakes won the 500 free in 4:58.30 and senior Ronan Robinson was the 1-meter diving champion.

Joining Rees and Stakes on the 400 free relay team were senior Josh Liu and junior Tanner Lam, with sophomore Kody Mathill and freshman Kelan Stakes joining Rees and Liu to win gold in the 200 free relay.

Cheyenne Central senior Ethan Merrill won both the 200 IM and the 100 breast for the third year in a row to earn Athlete of the Meet honors. Merrill and Rock Springs senior John Spicer, who defended his title in the 100 free, were named the co-Athletes of the Year. Laramie's Tamara Bretting was selected as the Coach of the Year.

Other individual winners were Jackson senior Hunter Scott (100 back) and Cheyenne South juniors Mark Constantino (200 free) and Caleb Brewer (100 fly).