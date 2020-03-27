Max DeYoung fulfills family legacy by writing his own history at Laramie

Max DeYoung has always loved swimming. Almost as much as he loved seeing his father's reaction to him loving swimming. After all, that's how all this started.
Even when Max was young he'd play soccer and then go to swimming lessons. Once he was old enough to start swimming club his father would wake him up and take him to practice. With hereditary swimming exceptionalism, Max trained against (and typically beat) older competition -- breaking Laramie Swim Club records as a 10-year old -- right up until he made it to high school. That's when he made his own mark amid heartbreaking circumstances.
Chris DeYoung was a four-year letterwinner at the University of Wyoming. He shared his love for swimming with his son, Max. In September 2016, while traveling through California, Chris passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident. Max was just a high school freshman and forced to reckon with life without his father. In that honor, he's continued to swim in the same spirit.
"He wanted to swim because of his dad," Laramie head coach Tom Hudson told the Star-Tribune. "Once his father passed away it was on Max to take it seriously. I think Max decided to put a lot more energy into swimming. He wanted to make it happen instead of someone taking him there."
Max said that he'd already been leaning toward increasing his swimming workload before the tragedy. He decided to play basketball for Laramie Junior High in eighth grade while also doing swim club. He immediately felt his swimming results drop. That wasn't good enough for him.
He found comfort returning to the pool full-time. It eased his transition into high school and wrapped around him like a comforting blanket ass every day tested his emotional stability. He didn't see his father's reflection in the pool; he saw only himself and his own goals.
"My dad just wanted me to do something and he loved swimming so I followed him," Max said. "We never really compared me and my dad swimming. When I'd be swimming he'd tell me how close I was to my goal and I'd go out there and get it."
The two-a-days and practice levels took some adjusting, but he wasn't intimidated. Max handled the unknown of a freshman swimming season with determination, brushing past each obstacles with the same effort in which he stretches his arm out in front of himself through the water. He earned a place on Laramie's 400 free relay team, a staple of Plainsmen swimming that's held high standards in Hudson's mind.
"That was a big one for Tom," Max said. "He'd just talk to us about it and all the guys would be smiling and getting excited to go swim as hard as we could."
Max finished his freshman year getting silver in the 100 backstroke and then swimming on the last leg of the 400 free relay. That race has stuck with him.
"We weren't favored to win that relay either and we went out there and got first," he said. "For those seniors, they were super excited and it was really awesome to see that. We tried really hard to make that happen."
That set the stage for an incredible career that's cemented DeYoung in the Laramie swimming record books. He earned Athlete of the Meet and Athlete of the Year honors at the 2018 championship meet as a sophomore. He won multiple events at that meet when Laramie won the team title by just 2 points.
He finished his Plainsmen career as a 12-time state champion. He holds two state records in the 100 backstroke and the 400 free relay. He's also a multi-time All-American with the 50 free last year and 100 backstroke considerations this year.
"Max puts a lot of pressure on himself but he doesn't let that get to him," Hudson said. "He took all his races seriously. He hates to lose in all events. He's just so ferocious in his competitions and that's where I really started to see things change with Max."
The Laramie native could have gone to multiple Division I programs to swim at the next level. He'd been contacted by many in the area and nearly all would have happily welcomed him. But he didn't want to go to just any school. He wanted to go to the familiar. So he decided to stay in Laramie and become a second-generation University of Wyoming swimmer.
"It's fitting to me that it comes full circle because his dad was a good swimmer at Wyoming," Hudson said. "And I know his dad would have been thrilled to see him swim at the University of Wyoming."
Added Max: "I really like the people there and I really like that my dad went there. Now I get to go there and continue that."
