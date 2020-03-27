Max DeYoung fulfills family legacy by writing his own history at Laramie

He found comfort returning to the pool full-time. It eased his transition into high school and wrapped around him like a comforting blanket ass every day tested his emotional stability. He didn't see his father's reflection in the pool; he saw only himself and his own goals.

"My dad just wanted me to do something and he loved swimming so I followed him," Max said. "We never really compared me and my dad swimming. When I'd be swimming he'd tell me how close I was to my goal and I'd go out there and get it."

The two-a-days and practice levels took some adjusting, but he wasn't intimidated. Max handled the unknown of a freshman swimming season with determination, brushing past each obstacles with the same effort in which he stretches his arm out in front of himself through the water. He earned a place on Laramie's 400 free relay team, a staple of Plainsmen swimming that's held high standards in Hudson's mind.

"That was a big one for Tom," Max said. "He'd just talk to us about it and all the guys would be smiling and getting excited to go swim as hard as we could."

Max finished his freshman year getting silver in the 100 backstroke and then swimming on the last leg of the 400 free relay. That race has stuck with him.