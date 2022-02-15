Natrona County swimmers expect brighter days ahead with new pool at school

When Jarvis Bliss was hired as the head swimming and diving coach at Natrona County High School prior to the 1991 season, school administrators promised the new coach that changes were on the horizon for the Mustangs’ and Fillies’ programs.

“Thirty-one years ago in my first interview they told me we were going to build a pool,” recalled Bliss, who coached NC through the 2003 season and now coaches an outdoor physical education program at the school.

That promise finally became a reality on Jan. 25 when the Mustangs hosted cross-town rival Kelly Walsh in the annual Fish Bowl at NC’s new indoor pool.

“It’s been really cool to see this come together,” Bliss added. “And to see a first meet here is very exciting. We’ve got more technology than we’ve ever had to deal with so we’re going to have some glitches, but it is what it is.”

Natrona County’s new pool has eight 25-yard lanes, offers a cool-down area for athletes and coaches, and has balcony seating for dozens of friends and family. In addition, the facility is connected to the Mustangs Activities Complex, where NC basketball and track & field athletes practice and compete, and the defending state champion wrestling team trains. The MAC also features weightlifting and workout rooms as well as a training room and locker rooms. And all of this is accessible via a raised and covered bridge that extends from the high school to the MAC, which means student-athletes or coaches don’t have to fight the cold and wind to get from one place to the next.

“It’s nice to have our own pool and to actually host a swimming meet,” NC senior Ryan Nate said. “I can’t wrap my head around that. Three years ago I heard the rumor that we were going to have a pool. I think it’s crazy that it’s done.”

The swimming pool is one of the final touches to a multi-year construction program at both Natrona County and Kelly Walsh.

In addition to the upgrades at NC, Kelly Walsh on the east side has a much different look than in years past. The KW pool went through some upgrades to fix some problems. The outdoor track at Harry Geldien Stadium, which has hosted the Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships for years, was resurfaced along with other upgrades to and relocations of the majority of the field events. KW also has two new gyms for basketball; wrestling; dance and spirit; and softball, when the weather forces the team inside.

But the centerpiece of the reconstruction, at least as far as the Natrona County swimming and diving teams are considered, is the on-campus pool. For years, the Mustangs and Fillies swimmers and divers had to practice across town at Kelly Walsh. Now that’s a thing of the past.

“It’s nice to not have to be at practice at Kelly Walsh at 5:30 in the morning, get out at 7:30 and still try to make it back here on time,” NC senior swimmer Johnny Brainard said. “There were times, especially last year, when I wondered why I was getting up that early to go to the pool to swim and then be tired all day. And Ryan was like, ‘No. Get in the truck and we’re going to practice.’”

Natrona County will likely finish near the bottom of the team standings at this weekend’s Wyoming State High School Class 4A Swimming & Diving Championships in Gillette -- the Mustangs have finished last nine years in a row -- but the new pool gives the team hope for the future.

“I’m hoping now that we have our own pool we can grow our own program,” second-year NC swim coach Kristin Stone said. “We want to solicit to the middle schools and the elementary schools this summer to get them excited. Now that we have a pool I’m hoping we can grow our swimming community and this program.”

For years, Natrona County swimmers have taken a backseat to their crosstown rivals at Kelly Walsh, who are continually in the running for individual and team titles at the state meet. Despite the Trojans having the numbers and the facilities over the years, this year’s Mustangs seniors -- Nate, Brainard and Tanner Garriott -- never considered making the move to Kelly Walsh.

“I’m Mustangs for life,” Brainard said. “I wasn’t going to go over to KW even though they do have a better and bigger swim program, NC is just better.

“Coach said that it’s incredibly hard to grow a swim program. However, I see people walking by here and looking in and I definitely think next year we’re going to have a much bigger team.”

That’s in the future. At the annual Fish Bowl, however, Nate, Brainard and Parriott got to enjoy their own moment in the spotlight. In the past, Natrona County’s Senior Night always took place at Kelly Walsh, where the Mustangs had to share time with the Trojans seniors.

“Now we get to have our own Senior Night,” Parriott exclaimed. “And we can have our peers and friends come here to watch us compete without having to drive all the way across town.”

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

