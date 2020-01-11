Prep swimming results
Prep swimming results

Friday

Laramie 102, Gillette 60; Laramie 109, Thunder Basin 67

Cheyenne Central 97, Kelly Walsh 89

Saturday

Evanston Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Evanston, Green River, Kemmerer Lyman, Rawlins, Rock Springs.

Gene Dozah Invitational

At Powell

WHO'S HERE: Cody, Douglas, Lander, Newcastle, Powell, Riverton, Sublette County, Worland.

Sheridan Invitational

WHO'S HERE: Buffalo, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Gillette, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona County, Sheridan, Thunder Basin.

