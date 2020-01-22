The mounting legacy Nick Miller hopes to instill in Central swimming

Simply put, this year feels different to Nick Allen. He’s been a key contributor to the Cheyenne Central boys swimming team for seasons but now in his final year in the pool for the Tribe, he’s embraced the changes.
Among the most potent differences is his leadership. The returning bronze medalist in the 50 and 100 freestyles may have already instructed his Central teammates by example, but this year he’s taken more of a vocal leadership role. He’s taken even his classmates under his wing at times, and in the process has brought out the best in himself as well as others.
“As you go on and get older and older you fill more of a responsibility role,” Miller told the Star-Tribune at the Kelly Walsh Invitational last month. “You have different things you’re looking at and I don’t feel like I’m the kind of senior that says, ‘Wow, I wish I would have tried those last three years.’ I think that I’m finally getting to see the fruit of my labor.”
At this point in the season Miller’s a top-five swimmer in his two preferred events — the 50 and 100 frees — as well as part of Central’s 200 medley and 200 free relay teams. As much as he loves those two individual events, his leadership showed through when he talked about the relay teams.
There’s no clear-cut favorite to win the Class 4A state championship. Central has staked just as much claim as have Laramie and Kelly Walsh at this point in the season. And for the Tribe to make a substantial charge toward gold, they’ll need better finishes than last year’s fourth in the medley and sixth in the 200 free. And that’s where Miller sees promise.
“I feel like we have a team with a lot of potential,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of good swimmers, we only have a couple new kids so that’s cool. I feel like I’ve had the opportunity to see everyone grow. And we’re starting to come up as a collective rather than just individuals.”
Central finished seventh at the state meet last year. They were heavy on underclassmen and under-performed at the end of the season. Responsibility for that fell onto the collective. As a leader now, Miller’s looked toward ensuring he’s at the top of his game in order for his teammates to follow. He’s considered what his best events are, and what’s best for the team, to intertwine.
“I’m pretty competitive in a lot of events over the board,” the senior voiced. “I think that whenever I get thrown in at a meet I’m going to go out and do my best and score a lot of points for the team.”
Of course, the senior has acknowledged swimming outside of his final year at Central. One of his main goals for this season is to qualify for the 2020 Futures Championships in both the 50 and 100. The SCY (short course yards) time he needs to hit in the 50 is 21.39 seconds and the time in the 100 is 46.49 seconds. So far his best in the 50 is 22.31 and his best in the 100 is 49.29.
Another goal was one he’s already fulfilled. Recently he signed his letter of intent to swim at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia. It’s a small private liberal arts college in a town of just over 7,000 that competes in NCAA Division II athletics.
“I’d like this (season) to be my gateway to show people what we can do out in Wyoming,” Miller admitted.
That cinches the bow on the Central senior in a lot of ways. He’s heard stories of Central’s only championship-winning boys swimming team from 2013. So he’s went out to raise the bar for the program back to an elite level. He’s not only done it through his own accomplishments but by supporting others. He hopes his determination and aspirations that have helped him ascend can be transferred onto his teammates and program.
“I don’t know if trend-setter is the right word but one day I hope to be the team leader, I want people to go out and say, ‘I want to be like Nick,’” Miller reflected. “I want people to look up to me and embody what I’m trying to convey to the team, basically.”
He carries those goals of elevation with him into every meet. Every lap’s an opportunity and every meet’s a blank canvas.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans