The mounting legacy Nick Miller hopes to instill in Central swimming

Simply put, this year feels different to Nick Allen. He’s been a key contributor to the Cheyenne Central boys swimming team for seasons but now in his final year in the pool for the Tribe, he’s embraced the changes.

Among the most potent differences is his leadership. The returning bronze medalist in the 50 and 100 freestyles may have already instructed his Central teammates by example, but this year he’s taken more of a vocal leadership role. He’s taken even his classmates under his wing at times, and in the process has brought out the best in himself as well as others.

“As you go on and get older and older you fill more of a responsibility role,” Miller told the Star-Tribune at the Kelly Walsh Invitational last month. “You have different things you’re looking at and I don’t feel like I’m the kind of senior that says, ‘Wow, I wish I would have tried those last three years.’ I think that I’m finally getting to see the fruit of my labor.”

At this point in the season Miller’s a top-five swimmer in his two preferred events — the 50 and 100 frees — as well as part of Central’s 200 medley and 200 free relay teams. As much as he loves those two individual events, his leadership showed through when he talked about the relay teams.