2020 Wyoming Coaches Association girls swimming all-state teams
Class 4A

CHEYENNE CENTRAL: Kira Brownell, Izzy DeLay; GILLETTE: Skye Rehard, Allison Granat, Berkeley Christensen, Ryann Drube, Zoe Gallion; KELLY WALSH: Chayse Schierkolk; LARAMIE: Katie McPherson, Anna Roesler, Ashlyn Mathes, Natalie Six, Kenadi Olaveson; NATRONA COUNTY: Gabi Haigler; ROCK SPRINGS: Abi Robinson-Kim.

Class 3A

BUFFALO: Keese Bennett, Makenna Lambert, Hannah Southerland, Grace Wagner; CODY: Tara Joyce, Paige Bower, Ally Boysen, Megan Boysen; GREEN RIVER: Lauren Jensen, Alexa Lauze, Lauren Lee, Lilly Munoz, Luci Riddle, Hailey Uhrig; LANDER: Ashlon Koch; LYMAN: Brynlee Busskohl; NEWCASTLE: Hannah Gross; SUBLETTE COUNTY: Bella Romasko.

