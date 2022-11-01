Chayse Schierkolk has Kelly Walsh girls' swim team poised to make more history

The Kelly Walsh girls' swim team continues to chase history. Led by junior Chayse Schierkolk, the defending state champion in the 100 freestyle, the Trojans head into this weekend's Wyoming State High School Class 4A Swimming & Diving Championships as a legitimate contender after finishing fourth the past two years.

That’s been the high-water mark for the Trojans, who have had numerous individual state champions but have never cracked the top three in the team standings.

“Our program has never placed above fourth,” head coach Nick Hopson said before Tuesday’s practice. “But I knew coming into this season it was going to be a possibility.”

The possibility has been building into a reality throughout the season. Kelly Walsh defeated five-time defending state champion Laramie for the first time in years at a dual meet and finished second behind the Plainsmen at the West Conference meet two weeks ago. East Conference champion Cheyenne Central; East runner-up Gillette; and Jackson, which finished third in the West, also expect to be factors in the team race.

Schierkolk has been the catalyst for the Trojans’ resurgence the past two seasons, but has gotten plenty of help from her teammates this year.

At the conference meet, junior Lindsey Goodrich won the 200 IM and placed second in the 100 fly, junior Maggie Johnson won the 50 free and placed third in the 100 free, sophomore Sydney Rogers grabbed silver in both the 200 IM and 100 breast, and five other Trojans finished in the top four of their respective events.

“I’m excited just because it’s state,” Schierkolk said. “And I’m really excited for the team. I feel like we’ve put in a lot of effort this whole season to get here and we have a chance to place really high this weekend. We’re trying to bring home a trophy for the girls’ team and make some history.”

Schierkolk, Johnson, fellow junior Shea Opdahl and sophomore Sydney Rogers did that this past weekend at KW’s last-chance meet. Their 200 free relay team put its name in the program’s record book with a winning time of 1 minute, 40.70 seconds.

“That felt incredible,” Schierkolk recalled. “At the meet we didn’t think we had (the record) because the clock stalled out. And then the time popped up and it was the best feeling ever.”

Coming into the season, Hopson knew the Trojans had a chance to be a good team. So he challenged them early on to be a great team with increasingly hard workouts that he admits former KW teams might not have been able to handle.

“I’ve been impressed with how hard they have trained,” he said. “They’ve really kind of taken it to the next level. They’re starting to believe in stuff that they would have thought was crazy beforehand. But there was a lot of stuff I saw over the summer during their off-season workouts that gave me confidence we could start cranking up the training a little bit.”

Senior Ileah Mwangi, who will compete in the 100 fly at state, believes that hard work will pay dividends for the Trojans this weekend.

“I’m excited to see the rewards from the blood, sweat and tears that we’ve put in and the chance to make history,” she said. “And just being together, because we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without each other. We’re more like a family than we are teammates.”

It’s a feeling Schierkolk has noticed as well.

“The last couple of years we struggled to be together as a team,” she admitted. “We had little groups here and there but it felt like we were separated. This year it has felt like we’ve worked together and are motivating each other. And I think the challenges that Nick set up for us at the beginning of the year really helped.

“I just can’t wait for this weekend.”