Girls swimming: conference schedules

Friday-Saturday
Class 4A East
at Gillette
WHO'S HERE: Gillette. Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Sheridan
Class 4A West
at Kelly Walsh
WHO'S HERE: Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Laramie, Jackson, Green River, Rock Springs, Evanston
Class 3A West
at Pinedale
WHO'S HERE: Sublette County, Lander, Riverton, Kemmerer, Lyman, Powell
Saturday
Class 3A East
at Newcastle
WHO'S HERE: Newcastle, Douglas, Buffalo, Rawlins, Worland, Cody
